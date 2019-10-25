Police warn about scam targeting Apple accounts

The Charlottesville Police Department is warning area residents about a phone and email scam involving Apple accounts and systems.

According to police, suspects pretending to represent Apple Support have been calling and sending emails to citizens.

They are attempted to have potential victims send them money or gift cards in order to fix a fictitious problem with the victim's computer or Apple account.

Police say scams like this are fraudulent attempts to get sensitive personal information such as user names, passwords, credit card details, and money.

Such scammers will often disguise themselves as an entity the victim would otherwise consider trustworthy, such as a bank or a major retail chain, and they usually reach out by email, phone spoofing or even instant messenger programs.

Such contacts can look like the real thing, with the use of easily copied logos or spoofed numbers, and be very convincing for potential victims.

Scammers may say a person's account ha been compromised, locked or frozen and ask for personal information or a payment in order to resolve the issue.

Police says anyone who gets a suspicious or unexpected email, text, or call should not provide personal information or make any arrangements to make a payment.

Officials say a legitimate organization will not contact customers in such a manner in an attempt to resolve account issues.