Poll finds strong support for Democratic agenda ahead of legislative session

A new poll says the incoming Democratic majority in the General Assembly has strong support for key portions of its agenda.

The Judy Ford Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University released the results of the poll on Monday.

According to a release, among voters polled, there is strong support for more gun restrictions, passing the Equal Rights Amendment, increasing the minimum wage, decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, and a constitutional amendment concerning redistricting reform.

It also found that a slight majority of voters do not want the General Assembly to give local governments the authority to decide whether to remove or alter Confederate statues.

"This survey suggests there's pent-up demand among voters for a lot of the Democrats' policy agenda," Quentin Kidd, the director of the Wason Center. "There's pent-up demand in the Democrats' caucus too, and it will be revealing to see what legislation the new majority prioritizes now that they're in power."

This is the first time in more than 20 years that Democrats have controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and the executive branch of state government.

Regarding the state of the Commonwealth, the poll found that 48 percent of registered voters say things in Virginia are moving in the right direction while 41 percent say they are not, which is a big change from a year ago when 64 percent of voters said things were going in the right direction and 25 percent said they were not.

The poll also found that 52 percent of questioned voters approve of Governor Ralph Northam while 36 percent do not, showing that Northam continues to recover from the aftermath of his blackface scandal when his approval rating dropped to 40 percent.

And slightly more than half of polled voters, 51 percent, approve the results of the November general elections, which gave Democrats control of the General Assembly, while 41 percent disapprove.

Regarding Confederate monuments, a slight majority of those polled oppose letting local governments have the power to remove to change them, 51 percent to 44 percent.

And one of the central issues from the election will remain a top priority for Virginia voters when the General Assembly convenes in January: gun control.

According to the poll, 86 percent of those polled support making private gun sales and sales at gun shows subject to background checks.

The poll also found that 76 percent of voters oppose letting legal gun owners carry concealed without a permit and 73 percent would support a "red flag" law that would let a relative or local law enforcement agency seek a court order that could temporarily take firearms away from a legal gun owner who has been deemed a threat to harm themselves or others.

However, when it comes to banning assault-style firearms, while there is still support for such a measure from 54 percent of those polled, 42 percent oppose such a ban. The Wason Center says this was the highest opposition seen on any of the issues involving gun legislation.

Virginia voters also continue to support ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, with 80 percent of those polled saying they support passage compared to 13 percent opposing it.

If Virginia passes the ERA, it would be the 38th state to approve the amendment, which could make it the final state needed to make it part of the U.S. Constitution, but that is not guaranteed as there was a congressional deadline for ratification that expired in 1982.

Voters also want to make it easier for people to cast a ballot absentee, with 74 percent saying they support no-excuse absentee voting. This means voters would support a proposal that would let voters cast an absentee ballot without having to cite a specific reason for not being able to reach the polls on Election Day.

The release says 64 percent of polled voters also support automatic voter registration.

Of polled voters, 70 percent support amending the Virginia constitution to create a redistricting commission that would redraw legislative districts after each federal Census.

The power to redraw such districts currently lies with the legislators and the governor, but if the General Assembly passes the amendment for a second time, it will go to a referendum of all state voters in 2020.

Should the voters approve such a referendum, the state constitution would be changed and take the power to redraw legislative districts away from the legislators, which has been an ongoing issue due to gerrymandering.

When it comes to possessing small amounts of marijuana, 83 percent support decriminalization while 14 percent oppose it.

And 72 percent of polled voters say they support gradually raising the minimum wage to $10.10 an hour. On the other hand, 25 percent oppose raising the minimum wage.

Regarding payday and title lending, three-quarters of polled voters say such businesses should be more regulated and 84 percent say the annual interest rates charged on payday loans and car title loans should be capped at a lower rate than the current one. The poll says 72 percent support capping that rate at 36 percent, plus a monthly service fee.

The release says the results of this poll are based on about 900 interviews of registered Virginia voters on landline and cell phone that took place between Nov. 11 and 22.

