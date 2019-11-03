Popeyes chicken sandwich returns to Charlottesville

People waited patiently in line at Popeyes on Emmet Street on Sunday to buy the fast food chain's chicken sandwich, which has gained national attention in the past couple of months.

Cars packed the parking lot to get to the lobby. The drive-thru at Popeyes was closed throughout the day.

UVA students Ben Borenstein and Ryan Gates visited the restaurant Sunday morning to get the chicken sandwich on the first day of its release.

"Honestly, I didn't know that this was happening, but my friend here, Ben, told me Popeyes was re-releasing this chicken sandwich," said Gates.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a while," said Borenstein. "I had gotten to try it once and then it sold out and I got upset because I'm like this is a great chicken sandwich."

The chicken sandwich became the center of a social media debate between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes. After Popeyes released their chicken sandwich, it sold out within a few weeks.

Shai Branch and Jacob Sawyer tried to get the sandwich before it sold out, but they weren't able to.

"We came one time on another Sunday, we usually go out to lunch on Sundays, and the line was way too long and the inside of the store was actually closed," Branch said. "They were letting people in and we said that's crazy and we're not doing that."

When Popeyes announced the release of their chicken sandwich in November, Branch said she wanted to try and get the sandwich again.

"Finally, it made news that it was coming back today so we were like that's our Sunday lunch and we came," she said. "The line wasn't too long on the inside, waited 10 minutes, and it was good. It was really, really good."

As for the debate over which chicken sandwich is better, people said their choice was clear.

"Personally, I think the Popeyes chicken sandwich is better," said Borenstein. "I don't think its a debate."

"I've only had Chick-fil-A a couple of times, but this is definitely better," said Gates.

"If you're just looking for a basic chicken sandwich, I'm going to say Popeyes," Branch said. "I feel like Chick-fil-A has a specific taste.I love Chick-fil-A, but you have to be in the mood for Chick-fil-A."

"I'm going to say if you want the spicy sandwich, go for the Chick-fil-A," Sawyer said. "I think this was kind of mild. If you want a spicy, go to Chick-fil-A for sure.

On their social media pages, Popeyes said their chicken sandwich will stay on their menu every day.