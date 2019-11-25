Popular Holiday Market returns this weekend

The Holiday Market will be returning this weekend.

Charlottesville City Market says the popular holiday rendition will return on Nov. 30 and occur every Saturday through Dec.21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 East Water Street.

There will be more than 100 local vendors with a variety of products from decorations, food and crafts.

All of the items are handmade, homegrown, or home-based by local farmers, artists and bakers.

Attendees can also get an hour of free parking at the Water Street garage just down the street.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box or call (434) 970-3371.