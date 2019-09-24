Power company offers discount for electric car owners

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) -- Appalachian Power is offering a discount to electric car owners who charge their vehicles during lower demand hours.

The Roanoke Times reports the deal is part of a pilot program recently approved by the State Corporation Commission.

The company said in a news release that residential customers with a typical electric car consumption of 2,700 kilowatt-hours a year will save about $86.50 on home charging when they plug in during off-peak hours. That's an annual discount of about a third.

There are about 700 plug-in electric cars registered in Appalachian's Virginia service area.

 
