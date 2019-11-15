Preliminary report says doorbell cameras caught final moments of plane's flight

A preliminary report says two doorbell cameras captured the final seconds of a small plane that crashed into a house in New Jersey and burst into flames.

The Cessna crashed in Woodbridge Township on Oct. 29. The pilot died, and three homes were damaged.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators wrote Friday that the plane maintained altitude until about 30 seconds before the crash.

A doorbell camera then showed a rapidly accelerating downward left turn. Another showed the final four seconds as the plane disappeared behind trees.

A report on the cause could take two years.

The pilot was Florida resident Dr. Michael Schlos. He had left an airport in Virginia en route to one not far from the crash site.