Albemarle County is getting ready to turn 275.

The county was founded in 1744, and officials will be holding an event to mark that founding on Sept. 28.

The event will include history talks, live music, community tables, touch-a-truck, and more.

It will take place at the Albemarle County Office Building and will be free and open to the public.

