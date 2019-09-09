Preparing to mark CYM Day

The second annual Closing Your Mouth Day is coming up next week.

Charles Alexander, better known as Mr. Alex-Zan and as a member of the Charlottesville 12, will be marking the day on Sept. 18.

Closing Your Mouth, or CYM, aims to stress the importance of listening, a key element of living a healthy, safe and productive life.

Events for CYM Day will actually kick off on Sept. 16 at Burley Middle School and Cale Elementary School.

Posters and activities will be available for all public schools in Albemarle County and Charlottesville, and area businesses can request them by sending an email to alexzan@i-c.net.

Students and community members are encouraged to be still and quiet for one minute, take a moment to think before acting or count to ten if angry, be mindful when speaking and choose words that are helpful instead of hurtful, respect individual differences and expressions, and allow people to share their thoughts and feelings without any interruption.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.