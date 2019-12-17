Trump tweets support for Congressman Denver Riggleman

By  | 
Posted:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- President Donald Trump has thrown his support in for Fifth District Republican Denver Riggleman.

He tweeted Riggleman is a "true conservative leader who has done a great job for Virginia, and will support our #MAGA Agenda."

Riggleman thanked the president for his endorsement in a reply tweet.

Riggleman later issued a statement about the U.S. House vote on impeachment that is expected to take place on Wednesday. "I strongly oppose this impeachment effort and will vote NO tomorrow," wrote Riggleman.

Trump also tweeted support for other Republican members of Congress ahead of the impeachment vote.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus