Trump tweets support for Congressman Denver Riggleman

President Donald Trump has thrown his support in for Fifth District Republican Denver Riggleman.

He tweeted Riggleman is a "true conservative leader who has done a great job for Virginia, and will support our #MAGA Agenda."

Riggleman thanked the president for his endorsement in a reply tweet.

Riggleman later issued a statement about the U.S. House vote on impeachment that is expected to take place on Wednesday. "I strongly oppose this impeachment effort and will vote NO tomorrow," wrote Riggleman.

Trump also tweeted support for other Republican members of Congress ahead of the impeachment vote.