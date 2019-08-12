Prison sentence for Louisa County sexual assault

A man has been sentenced to prison for a sexual assault that occurred at a campground.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Karsten was sentenced Monday to ten years in prison for the Louisa County incident.

He was convicted of assaulting a 38-year-old woman at a campground.

Karsten met the victim at the campground while she was there with her children in June of 2018.

The attack happened when Karsten and the victim went down to the lake late in the evening, and the victim immediately told a friend and her son what had happened.

During the hearing on Monday, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Wood called the assault a “predatory attack on the victim” and emphasized the psychological harm done to her.