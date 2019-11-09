Prison sentence for man who let students smoke marijuana in his home

By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia man has been sentenced to almost eight years in prison for allowing Longwood University students to regularly smoke marijuana in his weapon-filled home.

Robert Baldwin III pleaded guilty in July to possessing firearms while an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

Police found an arsenal of weapons in Baldwin's home, including 23 rifles, eight shotguns, six semi-automatic pistols, silencers and more than 100 magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds of ammunition.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that during his sentencing hearing Thursday, Baldwin apologized and told Judge John Gibney Jr. he is a hunter and collects guns.

But Gibney said Baldwin had some illegal weapons and created a situation that could have resulted "in a lot of harm to a lot of people."

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus