Prison sentence in child porn distribution case

An Augusta County man has been sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography.

An Albemarle County Circuit Court judge sentenced Darren Mathis to 50 years in prison, with 40 suspended, on Tuesday.

When he gets out of prison, Mathis will be on 20 years of good behavior, the first three of which will be on supervised probation.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to a release from the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the investigation began during an Internet Crimes Against Children operation.

The Albemarle County Police Department was the lead investigative agency on the case, which found images depicting children as young as five.

Two other men who were arrested at the same time, Derek Hanger and Malcolm Dunn, both entered Alford pleas on similar charges earlier this year.