Private plane skidded off Richmond airport runway

Richmond International Airport
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A runway at the Richmond International Airport was closed for part of the day Wednesday after a small plane skidded off the runway and came to rest in the grass.

Around 8:30 a.m., a private jet with five people on board called the airport saying it was having an issue with its landing gear and needed to make an emergency landing.

The nose gear was turned sideways when the Hawker 850 XP jet attempted to land, causing it to veer off the runway and into the grass between the runway and one of the taxiways.

The Virginia State Police reports there was “minimal” damage to the plane, which was removed and towed away for repairs.

None of the passengers were hurt, and the incident is under investigation by federal investigators.

 
