Program aims to graduate thousands more in computer science

Virginia is going to invest in a program that will create thousands of new computer science college graduates over the next two decades.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the Tech Talent Investment Program on Thursday, saying this tech talent pipeline will create 31,000 such graduates under agreements that have been signed with 11 universities across the Commonwealth.

According to a release, this program will benefit students and tech employers, growing out of a proposal to Amazon.

It's a performance-based initiative designed to create at least 25,000 bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science and related fields over the next 20 years.

"This initiative is an investment in Virginians," said Northam. "Virginia's tech sector will continue booming only if we can train the workforce those jobs require. With today's announcement, we are educating a workforce that will fill jobs at hundreds of tech companies around the Commonwealth, including at Amazon, helping boost our economy and quality of life in every corner of Virginia."

The tech industry has been booming in recent years, increasing the demand for workers with tech skill sets, and colleges and universities applied to the state for funding to expand existing computer science programs.

The program will eventually be expanded to include community colleges.

Currently, there are 11 colleges getting funding and expanding their degree programs over their baselines, including the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, George Mason University, the College of William and Mary, Old Dominion University, Virginia Commonwealth University, James Madison University, Radford University, Christopher Newport University, Virginia State University and Norfolk State University.