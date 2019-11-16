Program to help people start, operate minority-owned businesses

A program at the Northside Library aims to help people interested in starting a minority-owned business or for people who already operate one.

The Starting a Minority-Owned Business program will offer professional guidance from Quinton Harrell, the founder and CEO of Heritage United Builders and co-owner of the A Taste of Home Southern Cuisine food truck.

He will be leading a panel discussion with Hollie Lee of Charlottesville's Minority Business Program and Economic Development, Stephen Davis of the Community Investment Collaborative, and Yolunda Harrell with New Hill Development Corporation.

The panel will talk about existing and emerging resources to help others build the foundations and relationships they need to make a successful business.

This event will take place Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

