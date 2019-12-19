Project will replace lights along Virginia's highways

Thousands of lights along Virginia's highways will be replaced as part of a project to improve roadway visibility and energy efficiency.

Governor Ralph Northam announced that the Virginia Department of Transportation is contracting with Trane to replace more than 9,600 lights with light-emitting diode, or LED, products.

According to a release, this upgrade will reduce the energy consumption of highway lights by more than 50 percent and triple the expected lifetime of the lights from five years to 15 or more.

This modernization project goes along with the clean energy goals Northam laid out in the 2018 Virginia Energy Plan and in an executive order he signed in September.

"This light modernization project will reduce energy use and increase road safety," he said. "It's an important step forward as we work to make Virginia a leader in clean energy, and I comment VDOT and Trane on their work to improve our roadways, our communities and our environment."

The release says the new LEDs will use 11 million fewer kilowatt-hours of energy per year once they are all installed, which will result in an estimated 8,800-ton reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

They will also help drivers better see objects at night, including pedestrians, animals and debris.

The longer lifespan of the LEDs will also help by resulting in fewer replacements, which means fewer roadway work zones, and the energy efficiency combined with the longer product life will help save taxpayer dollars.

By 2036, the project is expected to save $4.6 million in energy costs, reduced operations, and lower maintenance costs.

The release says the project is being funded by using the Virginia Energy Management Program's energy performance contract options, which lets VDOT finance infrastructure improvements using future energy and operational savings.

The work to replace the lights will begin in the spring of 2020, and it includes lights on limited-access highways and their associated interchanges as well as VDOT-owned park-and-ride lots, rest areas, and weigh station around Richmond, Fredericksburg, Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.