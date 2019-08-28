Projects on Barracks, Monticello roads to impact drivers

Charlottesville officials say some roadwork and a traffic flow pilot will affect important area roadways for short periods of time in September and October.

First, part of Barracks Road will close between Hessian Road and Meadowbrook Road at 10 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The closure is expected to last until 6 a.m. the next day.

Drivers trying to get onto Barracks Road south of Emmet Street will need to take Route 250 to Dairy Road and then to Rugby Road.

Those trying to get onto Emmet Street from Barracks Road will reverse that detour, using Rugby Road to get to Dairy Road and then to 250.

On Oct. 5, there will be a pilot traffic reversal on Monticello Road.

The city says it will conduct an approximately one hour trial reversing the flow of traffic on Monticello Road near the Belmont Bridge.

This is expected to occur between 9 a.m and 10 a.m of that day.

The city says safety personnel will be there and flagging operations will be directing traffic while official look to see if there are issues regarding turning radius and large vehicle maneuverability.

There will also be restricted parking on Monticello Road between Graves Street and Levy Avenue from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 5.

During the trial, drivers heading north on Monticello Road between Hinton Avenue and Levy Avenue will be directed to the Garrett Street/Levy Avenue/Avon Street/Ninth Street traffic signal.

Southbound drivers on Monticello Road between Graves Street and Levy Avenue will also be directed to use that traffic signal.

There will be no impacts to pedestrians in the area.

If this trial is successful, the city will conduct a longer one to see how traffic operates under normal conditions, and there will be public notice if such a trial is planned.

Should there be a longer trial, signs will be placed letting drivers know about the one-way traffic flow and parking on Monticello Road.

This is part of the project to replace the Belmont Bridge, which proposes to change the intersection at Graves Street and Avon Street/Ninth Street.

The design of the new Belmont Bridge was approved by the Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review on Aug. 20.

The city is now working on right-of-way acquisitions and plans to begin construction on the new bridge next summer.