Promoting Virginia's restaurant industry

Virginia is already known by its 50-year-old tourism slogan, Virginia is for Lovers, but now there's a push to make sure people know that includes restaurant lovers.

This week, a statewide campaign has been launched to encourage people to check out the offerings are restaurants in the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there is an event at Maya in Charlottesville as part of the campaign.

The goal is to show people all of the options provided by the Commonwealth's restaurant industry.

"This Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers, tied to the Virginia is for Lovers brand, really allows tourists coming to the region and the area to know where to go and to know what their opportunities are," said Eric Terry, with Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers. "We're going to have a crab cake week next year and we're excited about that."

There are more than 14,000 restaurants of all types in Virginia. It's an $18 billion industry that supports more than 378,000 jobs, or nine percent of the state's total employment

Charlottesville is also nationally ranked for its number of restaurants per capita. In 2018, the city was ranked 11th in the United States.