Promoting bicycle and pedestrian safety

September is Bicyclist and Pedestrian Awareness Month, and the city of Charlottesville will be urging all travelers to help keep the community safe.

The city says the awareness month this year will expand to focus on the rights and responsibilities of all travelers regardless of their mode of travel.

There will be social media posts, ads, posting on the city's website, events and giveaways promoting the message Safe Streets for All.

“Safety and respect are key to a healthy community,” said Amanda Poncy, Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator. “No matter how you get around, we are all pedestrians at one time or another, and we take for granted that we can cross without incident because, most of the time, we do.”

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says 123 pedestrians and 13 bicyclists were killed on Virginia's roads in 2018. Meanwhile, 707 bicyclists and 1,878 pedestrians were hurt during the same time period.

The city has a variety of bike trails, walking paths and more. For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.