Proposed budget includes millions for affordable housing, eviction prevention

Part of the proposed state budget would invest millions to address housing affordability, eviction rates and supportive housing.

Governor Ralph Northam, who presented his full budget plan to the Joint Money Committees on Tuesday, wants to put $92 million toward housing issues.

"Access to safe, stable and affordable housing is critical to building strong communities, growing our economy, and improving educational and health outcomes," said Northam. "We will continue to work with our partners to address housing instability and homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing for our most vulnerable citizens, and expand the supply of quality, affordable living options to meet the needs of a growing and diverse Virginia workforce."

Of the proposed investment, $63 million would go to the Virginia House Trust Fund, which provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing, and increase homeownership.

According to a release, the funding also supports homeless reduction grants to provide rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for people who experience chronic homelessness.

Another $6.6 million would go to create the Eviction Prevention and Diversion Pilot Program, which would allow local and regional partners to apply for help to implement eviction prevention and diversion programs.

These programs cover the costs associated with a pending or potential eviction.

Christie Marra, the director of Housing Advocacy at the Virginia Poverty Law Center says almost 90 percent of families who are evicted lose their home due to nonpayment of rent, so there needs to be increased financial assistance for families that are facing eviction.

Northam also says the budget will invest $22.4 million over the biennium to make sure people with special needs have access to safe, affordable housing.

It includes $8.9 million for 350 new rental assistance slots for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as a housing coordinator position that will be responsible for the management of the state's rental assistance program for people with disabilities.

The proposed budget also allocates more than $8 million for permanent supportive housing funds for people who are being released from state behavioral health facilities and $5 million to increase funding available for statewide discharge assistance plans.

This is not the first time Northam has taken action to address these issues.

The release details how Northam also signed an executive order in November 2018 that required the Commonwealth to develop policies to increase the supply of permanent supportive housing, address the shortage of quality affordable housing, and reduce eviction rates.