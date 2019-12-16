Proposed budget includes new program for tuition-free community college

An initiative under a proposed state budget would help middle-income students who are pursuing jobs in high-demand fields with financial support to cover tuition, fees and books at Virginia's two-year public institutions.

Governor Ralph Northam's proposed budget includes $145 million over the biennium to make tuition-free community college available for low- and middle-income students.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to get a good education and a good job, no matter who you are or how much money you have," said Northam. "This is an investment in equity and our economy. By helping Virginias get the skills they need, we're building a world-class workforce while ensuring all Virginians can support themselves, their families and their communities."

The initiative is called "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back" or G3, and according to a release, it would be one of the first in the nation to provide wraparound financial assistance to help students at the lowest income levels with expenses such as food, transportation and child care.

Students who already qualify for federal Pell Grants and who are enrolled full-time will get a Student Support Inventive Grant on a semester basis, up to $1,000 per semester and up to $500 per summer term.

Each participating community college will receive a Performance Payment per eligible student receiving the Student Support Inventive Grant that successfully completes 30 credit hours and an additional Performance Payment when a said student earns their associate degree.

Several fields will be targeted by this initiative, including health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education.

The release says that data has shown that participants in these kinds of degree programs can increase their wages by 60 percent on average once they have completed it, which then can double their individual state tax contributions.

In order to remain eligible for the G3 program, a student will need to sign a Community Engagement Agreement and complete two hours of work experience, community service or public service for every credit hour enrolled.

In August, Northam participated in a statewide workforce development tour during which he got to speak to more than 1,000 business and community leaders across Virginia, hearing directly about the struggle to find talent in middle-skill jobs, which are jobs that may not require a four-year college degree.

In order to prepare for the creation of this program, Northam announced a collaborative effort last year that aims to transform workforce programs offered by the Virginia Community College System, including Piedmont Virginia Community College, to equip students with skills training and provide pathways for working adults to get the additional credentials they may need as their careers progress.

This is part of a proposed two-year state budget that Northam will present to the Joint Money Committees on Dec. 17.