Proposed budget puts millions toward clean energy, environmental investments

Another piece of a proposed state budget has been unveiled and this one concerns investments in the environment and clean energy.

Governor Ralph Northam, who is getting ready to speak before the Joint Money Committees next week, announced on Wednesday that the proposed budget would include $733 million in new funding for the environment and clean energy, including a half-billion-dollar capital investment.

According to a release, the budget will create the first Office of Offshore Wind and invest up to $40 million to upgrade the Portsmouth Marine Terminal to secure new investments in the offshore wind industry.

Such investments could help the Commonwealth reach 2,500 megawatts of energy generated by offshore wind by 2026.

"In Virginia, we are proving that a clean environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand, and having both is what makes our Commonwealth such a great place to live, work and play," said Northam. "These significant investments in environmental protection, environmental justice, clean energy and clean water will combat climate change and ensure we maintain our high quality of life here in Virginia."

The release says the proposed budget supports the Chesapeake Bay clean water blueprint that Northam released earlier this year with major investments to support local governments that are tackling stormwater pollution, wastewater treatment plant upgrades, and farmers working to implement conservation practices to reduce farm runoff.

Adding these investments to another $10 million for oyster reef restoration, the investments in clean water will total more than $400 million and put the Commonwealth on track to meet the 2025 Bay cleanup deadline.

Northam's proposal also includes an additional $15.5 million investment for the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation grant program, bringing that up to $20 million each year that can support targeted land protections through the ConserveVirginia initiative.

The release says the budget includes more than $25 million to help the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality increase efficiency and responsiveness in permitting, enhance environmental protections, and improve public engagement.

It adds that $2.7 million from the DE will be directed toward environmental justice and community outreach efforts each year, and Northam will be prosing legislation to create a permanent Environmental Justice Council.

The proposed budget will also remove language that was added by the General Assembly that prohibited the Commonwealth's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and make Virginia the newest member of it. The RGGI currently includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, who have all agreed to work together to cap and reduce CO2 emissions.

Additionally, the proposed budget includes priorities to reduce Virginia's climate impact and build a clean energy future by providing $10 million for a revolving loan fund that will help private citizens and local government institutions make investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

The budget also sets aside funding to hire an administrator of a clean energy-financing program called Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Financing, or C-PACE, which will capitalize clean energy projects across Virginia and help save customers money, create new clean energy jobs, and expand renewable energy and energy efficiency commitments.