Proposed budget puts millions toward early childhood education

A proposal for the state budget would invest millions in new funding to transform early childhood education in Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that a total of $94.8 million in new funding would be used to increase access for at-risk three- and four-year-old children, establish uniform accountability standards, and ensure educators have the training and support they need, especially in child care settings.

“Where we end up in life has a lot to do with where we start,” said Northam. “Every child should have an equal opportunity to build a strong foundation, and early childhood education is one of the best investments we can make in our children's health, well-being and future success. Today's announcement is about leveling the playing field, supporting Virginia Families, and investing in our shared future.”

According to a release, Virginia is currently ranked in the bottom third of states for its investment in early childhood education.

The Virginia Kindergarten Readiness Program says almost half of children in the Commonwealth enter kindergarten without the basic skills they will need to succeed in school.

The release says this is largely due to a lack of access, with 72 percent of three-year-olds and 24 percent of four-year-olds from economically-disadvantaged families lacking access to high-quality early learning programs.

Under the proposed budget, $59.5 million will go to the Virginia Preschool Initiative to increase early childhood education access for at-risk four-year-olds, with the aim of increasing the amount of per-pupil dollars, boosting incentives for private providers, ensuring class size flexibility, and helping to eliminate waiting lists.

The release says the budget also includes $26 million to pilot the expansion of the Virginia Preschool Initiative and state Mixed Delivery Grants to at-risk three-year-olds in both school and private child care settings.

As part of the package, Northam will also be proposing legislation to streamline state oversight and accountability for early care and learning programs.

This will include transitioning child care licensing and the child care subsidy program from the state Department of Social Services to the Department of Education and give the state Board of Education the authority to create necessary regulations.

There is also $1.3 million that will go to support uniform quality measurement and improvement for early childhood classrooms that receive public funding.

There will eventually be more than 10,000 classrooms across Virginia in the system that will help improve the quality of care and education for infants, toddlers and preschoolers as well as provide information to families.

The budget also has $8 million that will go to expand an incentive program to attract, train and retain early childhood educators, specifically focusing on supporting child care teachers who work in center or family day home settings.

Northam will be presenting his full proposed budget to the Joint Money Committees on Dec. 17.