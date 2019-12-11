Proposed enhancements to medical waste management approved

A state board has approved recommended amendments concerning the handling of regulated medical waste.

The Virginia Waste Management Board approved the recommendation from the Department of Environmental Quality to amend the management regulations to modernize, streamline and enhance the general handling and treatment of such waste across the Commonwealth.

According to a release, the proposed change would create a more cohesive and technically modern regulation to manage various types of medical wastes.

The proposed changes would include a single permit-by rule application for all types of permittees; clarify the responsibilities of generators, transporter and permitted treatment facilities; and require best management practices for medical wastes, including highly infectious medical wastes.

The release says many of the existing provisions will remain the same except for revisions to address recodification, clarity, conciseness and efficiency.

The board will next be seeking public comment on the technical merits, associated costs and potential impacts of the proposal.

There will be a 60-day comment period announced online after the completion of the executive review process. Click on the link in the Related Links box for that information.

The board saw presentations from the DEQ's technical staff and Land Division Director Justin Williams, which concerned an overview of the solid waste program, annual accomplishments, recycling, and corrective actions.

The board will meet again in the spring.