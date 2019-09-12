Psychiatric hospital planning to add beds

By  | 
Posted:

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) -- Virginia plans to add more than 50 new spots at a psychiatric hospital in the state's southwest.

The Roanoke Times reports that the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services is adding 56 beds at Catawba Hospital near Roanoke to comply with a state law requiring that no one in need be turned away.

The state said the expansion will require hiring 94 employees.

Virginia has made increased funding for mental health treatment since the suicide of Sen. Creigh Deeds' son in 2013 exposed gaps in the state's mental health system.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus