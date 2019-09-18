Pulitzer Prize-winning writer talks about immigration

A two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning writer visited Charlottesville on Wednesday to talk about the state of immigration.

Sonia Nazario wrote "Enriques Journey," the true story about the harrowing trip a son makes from Honduras to reunite with his mother who works in the United States.

The author and journalist spoke at the Jefferson-Madison North Regional Library.

She says most immigrants are fleeing violence in their countries.

She also says the current state of immigration in the United States for both documented and undocumented people reminds her of another dark chapter in American history.

"During the Second World War, we turned away 900 Jews on the ship called the St. Louis, we turned away Anne Frank's family in 1941. We said we would never do this again, turn people back to harm and yet that's what we are doing, especially with last week's Supreme Court Ruling," she said. "The ruling will basically not allow anyone to ask for asylum in this country, which I believe is contrary to our laws and our international commitment."

Nazario's appearance is part of Welcoming Week, which brings immigrants, refugees, and native-born residents together to appreciate the benefits of welcoming everyone.