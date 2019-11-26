Push to 'Cease the Grease' in ACSA's pipes

People looking for an easier way to properly dispose of fats, oils and grease from their cooking can pick up a lip that will fit many kinds of cans.

The Albemarle County Service Authority reminds everyone to "cease the grease" and is giving away reusable can lids at its main Customer Service office on Spotnap Road.

The authority says pouring fats, oils and grease, collectively called FOG, down the drain is a common mistake in many homes, because these materials do not remain liquid as they move through the pipe systems in homes and in sewers.

Such materials will cool and harden, blocking pipes within the home or within the sewer system, which can cause major problems.

ACSA says the hardening of FOG materials is the number one cause of pipe blockages resulting in sewer spills.

The authority says one of its reusable can lids can help keep an average of ten ounces of grease out of the customer's pipes and the sewers.

The lids can fit a variety of cans, including vegetable, tuna, dog food and soup, which will allow a customer to pour their FOG materials into such a can and cover it until it cools and hardens and can then be disposed of properly.

ACSA says deep-fryers, frequently used for turkeys, cannot be handled by such cans. Instead, homeowners should either follow the instructions on the container if the oil came in its own or if using oils they already have in their home, either using a sealable container or allowing the oil to completely cool in the fryer and then scoop it out into the trash.

The program with the lids is part of the ACSA's Environmental Compliance division, which is responsible for working with area restaurants to ensure they are doing their part to keep fats, oils and grease out of the sewers.

