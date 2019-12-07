Push to ratify ERA has launched in Utah

A renewed national push to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment has come to conservative Utah, where supporters have launched a long-shot bid to become the tipping point state, despite opposition from the influential Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Utah is one of several conservative-leaning states where supporters hope to make inroads regarding the amendment that would explicitly enshrine equality for women in the U.S. Constitution.

Virginia could get there first after Democrats won control of the Legislature this year for the first time in a generation.