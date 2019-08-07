Question and answer session on Unity Days 2019

Charlottesville city officials will be holding a question and answer session Wednesday evening about plans for the upcoming anniversary of Unite the Right rally.

There will be a series of events held over the next couple of weekends that are designed to educate, inspire and honor people in the community to move toward economic and racial justice.

The Wednesday session will take place at 6 p.m. at City Space on the Downtown Mall.

The events, called Unity days 2019, will include a performance by the C'ville Resonates trombone ensemble in Market Street Park, interactive arts projects at Central Place, C'ville Sing Out at the Sprint Pavilion, the Call to Action Resource Fair at Market Street Park, and an interfaith service at First Baptist Church on West Main Street.

Fridays After Five at the Sprint Pavilion and the City Market are among other community events that will be taking place.

Next weekend, there will be a family-friendly block party at Washington Park and the made in Charlottesville - Reclaim Concert at Tonsler Park.

People attending events this weekend can get complimentary parking passes for the parking garages on Market and Water streets.

Unlike last year, security measures will be much less noticeable, with an emphasis being made on motorcycle, bicycle and foot patrols by Charlottesville Police Department officers.

The city says additional resources will be on hand from the Charlottesville Fire Department and other agencies to assist at events, ensuring overall safety and security.

The only street closures that are anticipated this year are the side streets around Market Street Park and the vehicular crossings of the Downtown Mall at Fourth and Second streets.

For more information on upcoming events and on the Unity Days initiative, click on the link in the Related Links box.