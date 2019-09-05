Questions still need answers after VSP search on Seventh Street

Last week Virginia State Police blocked Seventh Street near the intersection of Dice Street with armored vehicles as they searched a home. VSP had a warrant to search the house but did not have an arrest warrant for the man they were looking for.

Now the man's father, Herbert Dickerson, and his lawyer, Jeffrey Fogel are asking what the real reason was for them to come into their home the way they did.

Dickerson said when the Virginia State Police broke a window throwing a flash bomb inside and then searched his home, they left a destructive mess.

"It seemed like they just picked my house up and flipped it upside down,” said Dickerson. “You couldn't even walk in my house."

VSP stated that they were looking for Dickerson's son who, according to them, is a violent convicted felon in possession of a firearm. However, police said he fled the house and so no arrest was made. Dickerson said that was not the whole story.

"He was standing directly across the street when they got out of the truck and he just did an about-face and just walked up the street,” said Dickerson. “And they're saying he ran. Well, he never ran. They just didn't know who they were looking for."

Children from all over the neighborhood were in the street playing when the police came rushing in. Dickerson said police handcuffed his daughter when she came out to look for her own kids.

"They don't know what's going on,” said Dickerson. “They're crying and screaming ‘where's mama where's mama,’ and their mom is detained in the armored vehicle."

Dickerson turned to attorney Jeffrey Fogel to ask if the actions of the police were legal.

"This was an unreasonable search,” said Fogel. “Not because they didn't have a right to get in, but because of the way that they conducted themselves once they were in."

VSP said in a statement, "The tactical measures utilized to effect the warrant were standard practice for the purpose of public and officer safety."

"There was nobody in the house. There was nobody threatening them. They had no reason to tear the house apart, rip things, break things, throw everything on the floor."

Both Fogel and Dickerson are asking why other measures to interview or arrest his son were not taken before it got to the point of them coming in military gear. VSP said they welcome the opportunity to speak to Dickerson, but they have yet to reach out to him.

Dickerson does not know where his son is. VSP said they are still looking for the man as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Neither VSP nor Dickerson released the person of interests’ name.

"They have an investigation, now I have an investigation,” said Dickerson. “And this whole community has an investigation going on."

The Charlottesville Police Department said they had nothing to do with the search. Public Information Officer Tyler Hawn said Chief RaShall Brackney said she did not know about it. Brackney went to Dickerson personally to apologize and look at the damage done to his home.