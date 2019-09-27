Local construction company hosts safety fair

A local construction company helped employees learn more safety techniques for their jobs during the Safety for Life Field Day on Friday.

The event included several safety demonstrations including interactive demonstrations with ladders and scaffolding to show employees how they can protect themselves on the job.

R.E. Lee Companies is a parent construction company with six subsidiaries. The company was founded in Charlottesville in 1939.

CEO Arlene Lee hopes this event can identify some of the risks employees could face while they're on the job and what they can do to stay safe.

"We make choices every day, and the choices we make need to be the safe choice every time," said Lee. "That one time when you don't do something safely, that might be the time that changes your life forever."

Lee said this is the second year the company has hosted the fair. She hopes they can host it again next year.