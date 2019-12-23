REC applies to create pilot program to pay customers for using less power

People who receive their electricity from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative might get to test a new rate program that will pay them to use less electricity during certain summer hours.

REC has filed an application with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, seeking approval to test the rate program.

"While utilities traditionally charge the same rate per kilowatt-hour regardless of when electricity is used, the actual costs of producing that electricity varies significantly depending on the time of day and time of year," said David Koogler, REC's senior vice president of member services and external affairs. "Of the nearly 9,000 hours in a year, just five hours in the summer help determine a significant portion of the cost that REC pays for wholesale electricity the following year."

The pilot program REC wants to test has several goals.

First, it would gauge the interest of member-owners in participating in this program that provides a financial incentive to reduce power usage at peak times.

Second, it would test the cooperative's business systems to deliver innovation solutions.

Third, it would measure the reductions in wholesale power costs that will be passed along directly to program participants and indirectly to all member-owners.

For those who participate, they will be notified the evening before a peak event by their preferred communication channel, such as a text message, an email or a message on social media.

These events will normally occur between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on hot summer afternoons, and REC says there will likely be about 15 such events between June and September.

Participants will be paid 75 cents for every kilowatt-hour of power they don't use during specified hours, which will be determined by comparing the usage during the event to what the participant would normally use during that time frame.

Participants are not required to respond to any specific event and they will not be penalized for not participating during one. They will just pay as normal for the power they use during the event if they do not participate.

There are several ways participants can reduce their usage during the peak events, such as manually adjusting the thermostat, turning off electric appliances or devices, or by using smart energy-saving technology.

REC says it is looking for 200 member-owners to participate in the pilot program this summer if it is approved by the SCC.

If there is enough interest, the cooperative would like to increase that up to 1,000 participants in the second year.

To view the application, click on the link in the Related Links box.