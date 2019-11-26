REC member-owners get credit on bills

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative member-owners saw a credit on their November bill thanks to the member-owner share.

That share is a credit that represents a part of that person's share of the cooperative, which means the longer a household has been a member-owner and the more electricity it has used in that time, the more cash back will be returned.

"As a not-for-profit business, all revenues REC receives, beyond the costs for providing electric service, remain the property of REC's member-owners and is assigned to them as Capital Credit," said Larry Andrews, the manager of administrative services and controller at REC. "As financial conditions allow, a portion of the Capital Credits are returned as cash back. This year, REC is returning $6.2 million to member-owners in the form of Capital Credits."

REC says people should check their November-December electric bill to see their cash back amount.

