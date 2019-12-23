REC seeking applications for Community Scholarships

A local electric cooperative is seeking applications for scholarships.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says local students who are seeking to advance their career goals by attending college or a trade school should apply.

It will be awarding 15 $1,000 scholarships in 2020 and then two will students will be selected for a $2,500 scholarship to help them in their pursuit of higher education.

REC says the applicant's parent or guardian must be a member-owner of the cooperative.

There are three Community Scholarship categories in which students can apply: students who are currently enrolled in a college, high school seniors who are planning to attend college, or students planning to attend a trade school in 2020.

"REC is more than your local energy provider," said Brian Wolfe, the senior public relations specialist for the cooperative. "It's important that REC is actively involved in supporting local communities and the Community Scholarship is a great way to help our youth."

Applications need to be submitted by Jan. 27 and recipients will be notified in March.

Anyone with questions should contact Wolfe by calling (800) 552-3904, ext. 5914 or by sending an email to communityscholarship@myrec.coop.

The application form can be found by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.