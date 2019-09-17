REC warns about potential scam calls

The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is warning is customers about a potential scam.

It says scammers are calling people and claiming to represent the cooperative. These callers are saying the person's accounts are overdue.

REC wants to remind people is does not use collection agencies to contact people by phone.

It also says employees will attempt to contact members with delinquent payments to warn them their services may be disconnected, but such employees do not demand immediate payment to avoid it.

Anyone who receives a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to represent REC that demands immediate payment should report that call to their local law enforcement agency.

Customers can also call REC directly to make sure a legitimate cooperative representative contacted them. The number to call to do this is (800) 552-3904.