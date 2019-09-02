RSWA announces fall hazardous waste and bulky waste amnesty days

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will be holding its fall Household Hazardous Waste collection days later this month.

These days will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 28 at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road.

These days are free to residents of Albemarle County, Charlottesville and Scottsville, and Nelson County residents can get a voucher from their county government to also use it.

Anyone who brings items that are not covered by the amnesty will still be charged tipping fees on these two days.

Items that are accepted on the HHWs include acids, antifreeze, batteries, fluorescent tubes, kerosene, motor oil, and pesticides among others.

The RSWA will also be holding Bulky Waste Amnesty Days in October.

On Oct. 5, the Ivy MUC will accept furniture and mattresses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then on Oct. 12, it will accept appliances like refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, furnaces, water heaters, air conditioners and dehumidifiers.

The final Bulky Waste Amnesty Day will take place Oct. 19 and the Ivy MUC will be accepting tires.

