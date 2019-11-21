RWSA updating corrosion inhibitor process in water treatment

Next month, a change will be made to the public drinking water treatment process.

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is working with the Albemarle County Service Authority and the Charlottesville Utilities Department on the project.

According to a release, RWSA has been using a corrosion inhibitor product as part of its drinking water treatment process for more than 30 years.

Next month, RWSA will upgrade that process to a proactive measure, with approval from the Virginia Department of Health, so that the water treatment technology being used to protect the public is up-to-date.

RWSA says its public drinking water has a history of being well below federally regulated lead and copper levels, and this upgrade will help keep that going.

The upgrade will be using a blended phosphate product that protects pipes and plumbing fixtures from internal corrosion, which can cause lead and copper to leach into drinking water supplies.

RWSA says it has already completed extensive testing to make sure the new product will be more effective than the current treatment and it will not affect customers.

The transition to the new inhibitor will begin at the Crozet Water Treatment Plant in December and then Scottsville and other urban areas plants in early 2020.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.