RWSA working to repair raw water line to Crozet treatment plant

Crozet area residents are being asked to be mindful of their water usage on Wednesday following a Tuesday night raw water line break.

According to the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority, the break occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Browns Gap Turnpike, Old Three Notch'd Road and Route 240 in western Albemarle County.

RWSA says its crews and crews from the Albemarle County Service Authority were sent to the site and are working to repair the line.

The raw water line transmits water from the Beaver Creek Reservoir to the Crozet Water Treatment Plant before it goes out to area customers.

RWSA says the repairs are expected to be completed by 4 p.m. and to have service fully restored around that time.