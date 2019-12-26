Rabies testing available from local health department

The Thomas Jefferson Health District is asking anyone who may have come in contact with a rabid dog in the Scottsville area to contact it or their doctor immediately.

The dog was recently caught and put down.

According to the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office, the dog was described as a black pit bull with a white stomach. It was showing aggressive behavior.

The canine tested positive for rabies, and now anyone who has had contact with the animal needs to be tested. The TJHD is offering the treatment.

Ryan McKay of the health department says the process is simple.

"What we'll do is have a nurse ask a series of questions to determine whether there was true exposure and if there was, they will and can be treated for rabies through a series of vaccines," he said.

One person, who does not want to be identified, who came in contact with the animal says it also bit a child.

Several people are reportedly being treated.

The dog was captured in the 200 block of Branch Road in the Scottsville area.