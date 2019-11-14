Race aims to build community between government, school employees

A local nonprofit will be hosting a 5K this weekend that aims to promote community connections.

The Public Education Foundation of Charlottesville-Albemarle will host the Connecting Communities 5K Run/Walk on Saturday at Sutherland Middle School.

This event brings together people in local government and schools so they can connect with their colleagues who work in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The event is free to attend and participate in, though participants are encouraged to register in advance, and donations to support PEFCA will be accepted.

The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting area public schools and enhancing the quality of teaching and learning in them.

Registration in the run/walk is limited to employees of Albemarle County, Albemarle County Public Schools, Charlottesville and Charlottesville City Schools, but community members can come cheer on participants.

There will be a raffle and light refreshments available as well.

