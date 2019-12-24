Rail deal means good news for North Carolina too

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- A multi-billion-dollar deal announced last week between CSX Corp. and Virginia to improve passenger rail service also includes good news for efforts to run high-speed trains between Virginia and North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says CSX also has agreed to let the agency acquire about 10 miles of railroad right-of-way in Warren County to the Virginia line.

The land is important toward meeting a goal of 110-mph passenger trains between Raleigh and Richmond, Virginia.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that CSX had agreed to sell 350 miles of right-of-way to his state.

 
