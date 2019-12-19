Randolph and Dill attend last Board of Supervisors meeting

Albemarle Board of Supervisors members Norman Dill of the Rivanna District and Rick Randolph of the Scottsville District attended their final meeting Wednesday.

Dill and Randolph were hard at work up to the end of their final meeting.

They said they’re both proud of all they have accomplished during their term, from approving Southwood’s redevelopment, to deciding ways to make the county more environmentally friendly.

Dill said he is grateful for the residents he served.

"I've been really pleased with just the people I've been living with for 37 years now, are really decent people and we've gotten a lot done and they're a big part of it," he said.

Randolph said it wasn’t always easy but he and the board always had the best intentions for the community.

"When you're elected to office you don’t get a chance to only make the easy decisions,” said Randolph. “You also have to make the tough calls and then deal with the consequences. But I sleep well at night after four years feeling like I tried to do the best I could."

Dill hopes to spend more time at his business, Rebecca's Natural Food, and Randolph plans to spend time with his wife and stay involved in matters about which he's passionate.