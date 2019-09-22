Random Row Brewery embraces local soccer club

Since 2017, LFC CVille, a soccer club devoted to supporting Liverpool FC has going to Random Row Brewery to cheer on the soccer club.

The group started with a handful of fans looking for a place to watch soccer and now they have over 300 members.

Mohan Shan, chairman of Liverpool CVille, said the brewery opens for them at all times of the day and week so the club can root for Liverpool.

"It's one of those things where it's about community," said Shan. "It's about the game; it's about drinking as well. But Random Row, their principles and their concept of what they create here along with LFC CVille, we both match up with this motto of you'll never walk alone."

The dedication to Liverpool is what drew Allen Turner to join the club in 2018 after he moved back to Charlottesville in 2016.

"I've been a Liverpool fan since 2014, looking for a place to watch the matches," said Turner. "I searched on Facebook and found a Liverpool club here in Charlottesville. It's nice to have an area here that appreciates the Reds, enjoys watching matches where I can be as loud as I want to be without worrying about disturbing my neighbors."

Even though Liverpool fans take over Random Row, other soccer fans are welcome to hang out with them for matches.

"We have members as part of members of LFC Cville that are Chelsea fans, Manchester United fans, Arsenal fans," said Shan. "We are Liverpool fans but we are civilians and local residents of Charlottesville first and foremost."

Being inclusive to all people with what the LFC CVille said they strive for so soccer fans in the area don't have to be alone.

"You understand that you are still people and you're there to support each other and as Liverpool Football Club supporters," said Turner. "We are here and we want the best for each other and the best for the club."

"Being inclusive to make sure the soccer community in Charlottesville come together and enjoy watching games with us because we are a cool, fun bunch to watch games with," said Shan.