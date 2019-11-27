Random Row Brewing Co. donates to Loaves and Fishes ahead of Thanksgiving

Random Row Brewing Company donated $1 to Loaves and Fishes for every pint of beer sold Wednesday night. The fundraiser comes at a time of year where people need the food pantry the most.

This week alone about 500 people have come to pick up food so far before Thanksgiving.

Matthew Gariepy, the volunteer supervisor at Loaves and Fishes, said fundraisers are sometimes the best way to help because cash donations can go a long way in getting people a variety of food.

Joe Walsh, the operations manager at the pantry, and Gariepy said events like the Random Row fundraiser let people know more about volunteer opportunities.

"There's three full-time employees and three part-time employees,” said Walsh. “And that's it. So we run on 150 to 200 volunteers a week and we can't do it without them."

"But volunteering can be really easy,” said Gariepy. “A person could come in for an hour and a half to two hours, three hours, and just come in and we have a bunch of different jobs that someone can do."

Bob Thiele, a co-owner of Random Row said this is just part of their goal to give back to the community.

"We're a locally owned business so many of us have lived here for 10, 20 years,” said Thiele. “I've lived here my whole life. And I think local business and people that are connected to the community are what makes Charlottesville special."

They expect to have raised a good amount of money. Many people were at the bar watching sports like UVA basketball while getting together with friends and family the day before Thanksgiving.

