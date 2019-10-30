Reading scores on national assessment dip

The results of the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress have been released, and Virginia students saw their average reading scores fall a little bit.

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane says these results underscore the importance of strengthening reading instructions and increasing equity in elementary and middle schools in Virginia.

For fourth- and eighth-grade students, the scores on the national tests fell by four and six points respectively.

The assessment program, which is administered by the National Center for Education Statistics, described these declines as statistically significant.

“The latest NAEO results, coupled with the declines we have seen during the last several years on our state reading tests, underscore the importance of the efforts already underway at the state and local levels to strengthen reading instruction for all students,” Lane said. “Grade-level proficiency must be the goal for every student, and every school must provide research-based reading instruction that includes rich and challenging content. But we must also recognize that Virginia's schools are enrolling increasing numbers of students whose learning is impacted by poverty and trauma. I believe that any strategy to raise achievement in reading must address this challenge and include equitable supports and services for all of the students who need them. This includes, but is not limited to, recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers, equipping our teachers to serve a changing student population, and providing the supports our students need to succeed.”

For fourth-grade students, those in Virginia are still performing better than their peers across the country by five points, 224 to 219. For eighth-grade students in Virginia and the United States, the average score was the same at 262.

National tests in reading and math are taken every two years.

Reading tests have a maximum score of 500, and the benchmark for proficiency is 238 for fourth-grade students and 281 for eighth-grade students.

In Virginia, 38 percent of fourth-graders met or exceeded the benchmark for reading proficiency on the 2019 test, compared to 43 percent on the 2017 test.

For eighth-graders, 33 percent performed at proficient or advanced levels in 2019, down from 37 percent in 2017.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Education, Virginia is one of 17 states that saw declines on the fourth-grade reading and one of 31 to see declines in eighth-graders.

Nationwide, reading performance was also down for both grades.

“Virginia has high standards for reading and a nationally recognized online state assessment system to measure achievement and hold schools accountable for student learning,” said Lane. “These latest national assessment results make it clear that, given the significant changes that have occurred in our schools over the last decade, we must do more to support young learners who are struggling to attain grade-level proficiency in reading.”

Lane recently sent a memorandum to school divisions about the urgency of improving reading instruction following declines in student achievement on state reading tests, emphasizing the importance of daily reading.

He also included information about instructional best practices and resources to help school divisions implement the 2017 English Standards of Learning.

The Virginia Board of Education has also proposed new Standards of Quality for public schools across the Commonwealth to include increased funding for reading specialists and the creation of an “equity fund” to provide an additional $131.9 million in state support for schools that serve a significant number of children in poverty.

According to the release, distributions from this fund will support school division efforts to recruit and retain experienced and effective teachers and other professional staff in high-poverty schools and provide additional intervention and remediation services for students.

These proposed standards will be presented to Governor Ralph Northam and the General Assembly in 2020.

In mathematics on the 2019 tests, the performance of Virginia's fourth- and eighth-grade students was flat compared to the results on the 2017 tests, and the NCES says these slight declines in average scores in the percentage of students meeting or exceeding the proficiency benchmarks were not statistically significant.

Results for individual school divisions or schools are not reported.