Reason Beer holds block party for their second anniversary

Reason Beer celebrated their second anniversary with a block party in their parking lot on Saturday.

The party had food trucks, music and 15 taps of beer for customers to drink.

There were multiple nonprofits at the event looking to raise awareness about their causes.

Reason's tasting room manager Kylie Bailey said the community means a lot to them and giving nonprofits exposure is their way of helping them.

"A lot of them need volunteers, a lot of them need help, a lot of them want to get out in the community a little bit more," said Bailey. "A lot of them also have a following that want to come together which is why they are all here."