Recipients of Citizenship and Small Business Person awards announced

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of this year's Paul Goodloe McIntire Citizenship and the Christopher A. Henry Small Business Person of the Year awards.

Both recipients will be honored at the upcoming Chamber Annual Dinner on Nov. 14.

According to the chamber, Juandiego Wade will be honored with the McIntire Citizenship Award for his contributions to the Charlottesville community.

"We received a record number of nominations from the community this year," said Martin Burks III, chairman of the Chamber Recognitions Committee and 2018 Chairman of the Chamber Board. "We are fortunate to have so many outstanding individuals serving our community, and we're very pleased to present this year's McIntire Citizenship Award to Juandiego Wade."

The chamber says Wade is the Career Center Coordinator with Albemarle County has worked to build the Albemarle Career Center's effectiveness and reach. He is also a member of the Charlottesville School Board.

"One of Juan's strength's and his value to the community is that he knows Charlottesville's youth, not just their names, but personally," said Roxanne White, a former Assistant County Executive for Albemarle County who nominated Wade for the award. "He does not serve from a distance, he gets in and works day-to-day with youth of this community to help them thrive."

The chamber says, since moving to the area in 1991, Wade has served on numerous boards and commission, including the United Way, CATEC, ReadyKids, and the Charlottesville Police Foundation Advisory Board.

He also volunteers with various organizations, including Computers4Kids, Habitat for Humanity and PACEM.

For the Small Business Person of the Year Award, Christopher A. Henry of Stony Point development was selected as this year's recipient for his business success and contributions to the community.

"Chris has moved the needle when it comes to creating environments that make it easier for citizens to live, work and play within walking distance to downtown Charlottesville," said Jodi Mills, the vice president of the Blue Ridge Home Builders Association who nominated Henry.

Henry is the president of Stony Point Design/Build, which is now called Stony Point Development Group, and has overseen the planning and development of residential and mixed-use projects, such as Riverside Village, Harwich Port Commons in Massachusetts, and the under-construction Dairy Central complex.

"Chris has a passion for the built environment and considers sustainability and green building practices for each of the projects he touches," added Mills.

The chamber will also be honoring McIntire Award recipients at the Grove, a stone terrace that will be placed under 150-year-old oak trees on the east side of McIntire Park.

Inscriptions of the award recipients will be included at the terrace.