Recognizing Virginia is for Learners Day

A state initiative aims to ensure that all public school students are ready to thrive after they graduate from high school.

Governor Ralph Northam has recognized Sept. 25 as Virginia is for Learners Day.

According to a release, the campaign, which launched in April, wants to engage students, parents, educators and employers through a coordinated set of strategies to increase the momentum of major changes to public education in the Commonwealth.

The changes provide a comprehensive view of school quality, and places an increased emphasis on racial and economic equity with a goal to elevate expectations so that schools will prepare all of their students to succeed whether they go on to college or enter the workforce.

"On Virginia is for Learners Day, we celebrate the Commonwealth's ongoing work to transform our approach to educating Virginia's students," said Northam. "This proclamation declares our commitment to students, parents, communities and employers that all Virginians will have access to the academic experiences that cultivate the knowledge and skills necessary for success in life beyond high school."

Secretary of Education Atif Qarni says the day will also celebrate the work that is taking place in schools to ensure students have the learning environments they need and a commitment to keeping progress going as schools work to connect all students to real-world experiences that will allow them to excel in the future workforce.

The release says the Virginia is for Learners initiative includes the Virginia Department of Education, the Virginia Board of Education and partner organizations, including Jobs for the Future, the Virginia Associated of School Superintendents, the Virginia Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, the Virginia School Consortium for Learning, and several education institutions.