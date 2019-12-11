Recount gives win to O'Connell in Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney race

Following a recount of the ballots cast in the Nov. 5 election, incumbent Commonwealth's Attorney Diana O'Connell has been re-elected.

The official recount took place Wednesday at the Orange County courthouse.

Page Higginbotham, who challenged O'Connell for the position, requested the recount after he lost on election night by just 27 votes.

With the recount, O'Connell retained her position by 28 votes.

Each ballot had to be processed individually, and then any disputed ones would be argued by attorneys in front of a panel of judges.

Higginbotham released the following statement following the completion of the recount:

After today's recount results, my campaign for Commonwealth's Attorney of Orange County has come to an end. The final totals have Ms. O'Connell winning by 28 votes. We shook hands tonight and I congratulated her on her victory.

I am incredibly grateful for all the people who supported this campaign with their time and donations. I am extremely proud of the campaign I ran and have no regrets. A race this close is a reminder that every vote truly counts and that we should never take for granted this great privilege and responsibility.

On a personal note, I have truly enjoyed meeting so many citizens of Orange and hearing your stories and experiences. I am prouder than ever to be a son of Orange County and my family and I will continue to serve the community we love and call home.