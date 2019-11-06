Recount may be requested in Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney race

In Orange County, the race for the Commonwealth's Attorney is too close to call following Tuesday night's general election.

With all of the precincts in the county reporting, incumbent Diana O'Connell has a lead of just 28 votes over challenger Page Higginbotham.

That means the two are separated by less than three-tenths of one percent.

O'Connell says Higgenbotham has not called her to concede, while Higginbotham wrote on his Facebook page that he is hoping for an official recount.

However, a recount cannot be requested until the votes have been certified, which election workers say they hope to have done by Friday.